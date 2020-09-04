Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Veritone stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $251.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. On average, analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 14,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $198,823.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 212,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,924.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veritone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 11.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 43.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

