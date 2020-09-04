ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 30th total of 78,780,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

