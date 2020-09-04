ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barrington Research

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

VIAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $111,454,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

