Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VUZI. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Vuzix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bradley Woods reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 263.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.