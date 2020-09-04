Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 3.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.