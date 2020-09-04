Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCP. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.30.

TSE WCP opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of $942.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.21%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

