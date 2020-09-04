Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.30.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.36. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The firm has a market cap of $942.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently -5.21%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.