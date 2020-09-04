Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WINA opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.84 and a 200-day moving average of $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.75. Winmark has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $1,184,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,620.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Insiders sold 26,267 shares of company stock worth $4,316,433 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Winmark by 1,211.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Winmark by 435.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.