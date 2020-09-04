Woodbois (LON:WBI) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Woodbois (LON:WBI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price on shares of Woodbois in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get Woodbois alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.24. Woodbois has a 52 week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.99 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.