Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

XBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

