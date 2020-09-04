Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.33. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $100,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,192.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kirchner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,014.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $281,839 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,068,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 138,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

