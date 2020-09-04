Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) versus Innovative Industrial Properties (NASDAQ:IIPR) Head to Head Survey

Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $111.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.24%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 59.84 $23.48 million $3.27 37.67

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.80% -3.91% Innovative Industrial Properties 55.69% 6.01% 4.59%

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

