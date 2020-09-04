Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) to Sell

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.79.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 184,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.