Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Hold

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.80. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

