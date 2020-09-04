Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) to Hold

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LOV. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 462.6% during the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.