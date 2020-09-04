Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Hold

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $174.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a positive e-commerce trend, solid product portfolio, innovation efforts and shareholder-friendly moves in the future. Also, its cost-reduction actions and solid liquidity might help it overcome the pandemic-related difficulties. However, the company kept its 2020 financial guidance suspended due to the coronavirus woes. Also, its share buyback program and acquisition activities are halted. In addition, forex woes and tariffs are expected to induce a $180-million headwind (above the previous view of $150 million) in 2020. High debts too might hurt the company's cost of funds and liquidity. Meanwhile, in the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for the third quarter of 2020 and 2020.”

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.81.

Shares of SWK opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.