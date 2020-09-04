Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) to Hold

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

