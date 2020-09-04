Zacks Investment Research Lowers American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.