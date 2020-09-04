Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to “Hold”

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to gain from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity and synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2020. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns. However, its Lithium unit is facing headwinds from weak pricing and volumes. Lithium prices remain under pressure amid oversupply in the market. The coronavirus outbreak is also likely to hurt lithium demand in the near term. The company’s Bromine unit also faces headwind from weakness in certain markets including automotive. Lower FCC volumes are also hurting the Catalysts unit. High debt level and unfavorable currency swings are other concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

