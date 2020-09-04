Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to “Strong-Buy”

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 million, a P/E ratio of 524.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.48. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $954,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $2,185,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

