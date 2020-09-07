$0.05 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.94 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,646,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

