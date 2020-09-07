$0.15 EPS Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.26. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.06.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. 2,047,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,991. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.