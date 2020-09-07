$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $41.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

