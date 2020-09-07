$1.21 EPS Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.84. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,793. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $404.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

