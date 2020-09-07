137,650 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $11.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.59. 1,365,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,852. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $298.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $107,498.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,262 shares of company stock worth $19,156,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.