152,692 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Air Products & Chemicals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

APD stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,502. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.94.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.