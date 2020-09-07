$2.62 EPS Expected for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. Becton Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $3.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $9.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $14.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Becton Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.47.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $234.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.66. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.