20,000 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 43,453 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,000,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 650,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,847. The firm has a market cap of $617.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

