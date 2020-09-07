3,436 Shares in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.0% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 17.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 11.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. 958,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,100. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.