$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to announce sales of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Becton Dickinson and posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.10 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

BDX opened at $234.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

