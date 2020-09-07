$424.05 Million in Sales Expected for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will announce $424.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.60 million. GrubHub reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRUB. William Blair cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

GRUB stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. 2,605,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.10. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $131,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,010.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,744 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,693. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,941,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,617,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,914,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 761.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 796,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,334,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

