45,000 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 24.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $16.28. 8,568,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,744,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

