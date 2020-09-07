4,509 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,680. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

