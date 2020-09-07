500,000 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Purchased by Dorsal Capital Management LLC

Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000. Urban Outfitters comprises approximately 0.5% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Urban Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

In related news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

