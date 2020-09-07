$6.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will post $6.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.01 billion. Southern reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $20.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.58 billion to $21.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $22.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.66.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Southern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $52.29 on Friday. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.