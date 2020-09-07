60,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Purchased by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF makes up about 2.3% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 215.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 83.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 682.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 498,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,048. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

