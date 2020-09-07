$614.93 Million in Sales Expected for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will post $614.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $691.00 million. WPX Energy reported sales of $795.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,789,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,519. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 3.41. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

