$748.21 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will announce sales of $748.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $734.24 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $652.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,927,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,359.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Insiders have sold 592,195 shares of company stock worth $25,120,963 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

GO stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 1,070,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,477. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.