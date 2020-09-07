858,645 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 858,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of PulteGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after acquiring an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 57.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after buying an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after buying an additional 854,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,050,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 66.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,976,000 after buying an additional 878,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

PHM stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,450. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

