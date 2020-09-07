Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $8.45 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $1.80 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.83 or 0.05116807 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00035391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052786 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

