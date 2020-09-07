Actinium (ACM) One Day Volume Tops $741,782.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $230,463.88 and $741,782.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00060917 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,001,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.