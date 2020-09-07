Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.44% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $18,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $100.90.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

