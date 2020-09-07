Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

