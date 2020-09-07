Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 235,899 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,899 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $79,500,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $346.06 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.28 and a 200-day moving average of $316.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

