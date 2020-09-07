Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $281.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.04. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $299.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

