AllSafe Trading Down 9.9% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $184,297.84 and approximately $222.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

