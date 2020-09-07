American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock worth $2,502,731 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $249.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

