Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) versus National Bank (NASDAQ:NBHC) Critical Comparison

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and National Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ames National and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50

National Bank has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Ames National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ames National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ames National has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ames National and National Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $64.81 million 2.79 $17.19 million N/A N/A National Bank $325.35 million 2.73 $80.36 million $2.55 11.40

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 23.33% 8.55% 0.94% National Bank 21.92% 9.93% 1.25%

Summary

National Bank beats Ames National on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and home improvement loans, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as trust services comprising wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile banking, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

