Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.48 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00006979 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 62.2% lower against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $145.93 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.40 or 0.05101172 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00052543 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 453,579,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,368,445 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

