Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

